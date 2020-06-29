Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in India; over 3 lakhs recovered from coronavirus

The recovery from coronavirus infection in India has improved. The recovery rate has reached at 58.67%.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that till now around 3,21,723 people affected by corona virus have been cured in the country. In the past 24 hours, 12,010 people have recovered from Covid-19.

A total of 19,459 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country within 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 5,48,318. In a single day, 380 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 16,475.

Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 2,10,120.

1,70,560 samples were tested for corona virus by various laboratories in the country within 24 hours.