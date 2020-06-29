Gulf country announces amnesty to visa violators

It is reported that Kuwait government will soon announce amnesty to visa violators living in the country. As per reports, the second of a three-phase amnesty measure will be launched once life in the country returns to normality following the current coronavirus pandemic.

Kuwait’s the first phase of amnesty program was ended on April 30. It was announced from April 1 to April 30. Around 26,400 expatriates has benefited by this. The amnesty program allowed permitted residency violators to leave the country without paying any fine, while allowing them a chance to return to the country later with the right documents.

It is believed that around 90,000 violators are in Kuwait.

The second phase as per reports, will start before the end of the year and aims to remove more than 50% of the violators. A block will be put on those sponsors and their financial transactions frozen who do not comply with the regulations.

Currently, 3.3 million expatriates live in Kuwait, constituting 70% of the total population of 4.7 million.