Police arrests man for cheating, raping 7 women

Police has arrested a man aged 35 year for cheating and raping seven women.As per police the accused named Sachin Sambre-Patil, who works as a sales manager of a private firm targeted women through matrimonial websites, establishing sexual relations with them and then refusing to marry them.

The has married twice, the first in 2014 and the second in 2017, and has a son aged one-and-a-half year with his second wife, allegedly forced a few women to terminate their pregnancies. He was produced before the holiday court on Sunday and has been remanded in police custody till July 1.