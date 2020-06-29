Shocking ! Father rapes daughter after giving her sleeping pills

A 40-year-old man in Bengaluru allegedly drugged his 19-year-old daughter after he gave her sleeping pills instead of medicines for cold and then raped the teen at their home in Haralur, Bengaluru.

Following the crime, which took place on the night of June 23, the teen reportedly attempted suicide after her stepmother didn’t help her register a complaint, a report in the Times Now said.

The 19-year-old then consumed a toilet-cleaning chemical and went to a police station by herself where she informed the police about heinous the crime, the report added.

The teen told police that her father gave her a medicine after she told him that she had been suffering from cough and cold. When she woke up the next morning, she found her father sleeping next to her. She realised that she had been sexually assaulted, the Times Now report added.

She told her stepmother about what her father had done. The teen, however, said her stepmom did not act on what had happened.

The 19-year-old then attempted suicide by consuming a toilet-cleaning chemical and went to a police station where she recounted her ordeal before collapsing. The police immediately rushed her to a hospital and are waiting for her to recover.

Acting on her complaint, the police arrested the father of the teen, while adding that the role of the stepmother is also being probed.