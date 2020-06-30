Actress Akshara’s latest video song goes viral on internet : Watch Here

Bhojpuri cinema’s legendary singer Khesari Lal Yadav has once again remained in the limelight with his singing. In this lockdown too, he is entertaining people with many songs. He has released many songs in the days to come, whose discussion is getting viral on social media these days. Not only this, in this Lockdown, he remained in the discussion about his old song which people are very fond of these days. Recently, people have liked one of their songs so much that don’t ask. People are once again giving their love and affection to this song of his.