Actress Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ gets release date

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram to show her followers a peek of her new movie Virgin Bhanupriya. In the post, Urvashi can be seen seated on a bed. Behind her, there are many colourful posters and even the bed has a combination of colourful pillows and sheets. The shot looks like a still from a Disney movie. The posters behind her read – Keep calm and love me because I am still single, Princess, I am an artist, Love, Happy Family and more. The actor also tagged Zee5 in the post.

The actor kept the caption of the picture simple and easy. She only mentioned that the picture was a still from the movie and added the date 16 July, which would be indicating its release date. Here’s her caption – VIRGIN BHANUPRIYA | 16 JULY (emoji) and then added these hashtags – #love #UrvashiRautela.