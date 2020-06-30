Chinese companies prohibit employees from offering namaz ; video goes viral

In an explosive video that has surfaced on social media, a Muslim cleric can be seen claiming that Chinese companies have been barring Muslim employees in Pakistan from offering namaz, one of the five pillars of Islam.

In the video, the cleric can be seen urging Pakistanis to take a stand against the diktat and tell the Chinese companies that they will have to follow local laws and that the “country does not belong to them”.

“We cannot ignore namaz. People are afraid that they will lose their jobs. But it has now become a matter of self-respect for us,” the cleric goes on to say in the video.

It has come as a big surprise since China is an all-weather ally of Pakistan and has long-term investments and interests in the country. China’s suppression of Islamic practices in its companies in Pakistan and its aggressive repression of homegrown Muslims back in China may soon enable the mainland to loosen its grasp on the Pakistani public’s opinion.

China has already received backlash from the Islamic world after the Xi Jinping govt banned “men with beards and women with Muslim headscarves” from using public transportation in the city of Karamay in Xinjiang in China. The local govt also banned people sporting the Islamic star and crescent from using public transport as well.