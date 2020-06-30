This south Indian actress receives Rs 1 lakh electricity bill

There are complaints from many places that the electricity department is sending bills to its users in the desired manner. Recently something similar happened with actress Karthika Nair.

For information, let us tell you that according to Karthika Nair, a bill of about one lakh rupees has been sent by the power company for the month of June. Karthika is very upset about this and she has also provoked anger on her Twitter account. They have asked if any scam is happening. Karthika Nair tweeted, ‘What is the scam in Adani Electricity Mumbai? June’s electricity bill is around one lakh rupees (this is based on his style, as he has not taken meter reading in lockdown). Many such complaints of Mumbai people are coming to hear.

On the complaint of Karthika Nair, Adani Electricity has taken cognizance of this. On behalf of the company, the actress has been assured to register her complaint separately and settle the case soon. Karthika Nair is a well-known actress in South films. Karthika started her career in the year 2009. His first film was with Naga Chaitanya which became a huge hit. Apart from Tamil and Telugu, Karthika has also worked in Malayalam and Kannada films.