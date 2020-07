3402 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the total cases of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia has rised to 194,225. This was announced by Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

49 deaths were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. 1,994 recoveries were also reported. Thus the total recoveries in Saudi Arabia rised to 132,760. There are 2,272 cases in intensive care.The total number of deaths in Saudi rised to 1,698.