GST revenue exceeds Rs.90,000 crore

The data released by the Union Finance Ministry revealed that the revenue from Goods and Service Tax(GST) has crossed Rs.90,000 crore in June. But the GST collection was 9% less than the collection in June 2019.

The GST collection in June was Rs. 90,917 crore, while it was Rs. 62,009 crore in May and Rs.32,294 crore.

For June, CGST collection was Rs. 18,980 crore, SGST was Rs. 23,970 crore, IGST was Rs. 40,302 crore (including Rs. 15,709 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess was Rs. 7,665 crore (including Rs. 607 crore collected on import of goods). The government has settled ?13,325 crore to CGST and Rs. 11,117 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Central and State Governments after regular settlement in June is Rs. 32,305 crore for CGST and Rs. 35,087 crore for the SGST.