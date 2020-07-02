Coronavirus vaccine by BioNTech and Pfizer shows potential in human trial

A vaccine for treating coronavirus developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer has shown potential in human trial. This was announced by the companies.

BioNTech said testing of two dosages of its BNT162b1 drug on 24 healthy volunteers showed that after 28 days they had developed higher levels of Covid-19 antibodies than typically seen in infected people.

It said the higher of the two doses – both administered via two injections within three weeks of one another – was followed by a short fever in three out of four participants after the second shot.

A third dosage, tested at a higher concentration in a separate group, was not repeated after the first shot because of injection pain.

Earlier three other drugs developed by Moderna, CanSino Biologics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals were also proven potential in clinical trial.