Covid-19 Updates: 52,000 new coronavirus cases reported in US

Around 52,000 new coronavirus infection has been reported in the US in the last 24 hours. This was announced by Johns Hopkins University. This is the new one-day record of coronavirus infection in US.

As per the data revealed by the Johns Hopkins University, 52,898 more cases were reported, taking the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the United States to 2’682,270. 706 new deaths due to the infection has also been announced. The death toll has reached at 128,028.