Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases in US hits world record

The USA has created a new record in the case of new coronavirus cases. USA has reported 55,000 new coronavirus in a single day. This is the largest daily increase any country has ever reported.

The daily U.S. tally stood at 55,274 late Thursday, topping the previous single day record of 54,771 set by Brazil on June 19.

Thus the total number of coronavirus cases in USA has reached at 2,837,612. Deaths due to the pandemic has reached at 131,503. The number of recoveries has reached at 1,191,838.