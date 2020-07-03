Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India reached 60.72%

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 60.72% in India. Around 379,892 people affected with coronavirus have recovered in the country so far. In the past 24 hours, a record 200,32 people have recovered from Covid-19.

20,903 new cases of coronavirus has been also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the highest spike in fresh cases since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India. The total number of cases has reached at 625,544.

In a single day, 379 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 18,213. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 227,439 . Around 241,576 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests conducted by laboratories since the outbreak of the pandemic in India. So far,92,97,749 tests have been conducted.