Vidya Balan’s film Shakuntala Devi gets digital release date

“Shakuntala Devi”, which will see actress Vidya Balan as math genius Shakuntala Devi, will premiere digitally on July 31.

Ditching the traditional theatrical release, the film premieres directly on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The streamer announced the release date of the film on Thursday through a fun video featuring Vidya.

Taking a note from the storyline, Vidya reveals the release date first in a complex mathematical way, and then simplifies it to share the date.

Helmed and written by Anu Menon, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala, who is widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala’s daughter Anupama, along with Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

The screenplay is written by Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

“Shakuntala Devi” is among several Bollywood and regional films acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a direct-to-digital release, including the Hindi film “Gulabo Sitabo” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual “Penguin” starring Keerthy Suresh, and the Tamil film “Pongmagal Vandhal” with actor Jyothika in lead role.