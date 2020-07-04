Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 1.5 million in Brazil

The total number of coronavirus infection in Brazil has crossed 1.5 million. The Latin American country continues to be the second worst hit country by the pandemic after the USA.

In the last 24 hours around 42,223 coronavirus cases were reported in Brazil. The total infection tally in the country has reached at 1,539,081. The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 1,290 to 63,174.

More than 6,600 people have died of Covid-19 in the past four months in capital city Rio de Janeiro . Only 14 countries in the world have a death toll higher than the city.