Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improved

The recovery rate from Covid-19 infection has improved in India. The ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced this.

Ministry announced that at present, there is 1,59,000 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases.

The recovery rate has further increased to 60.81%. The total number of infection is at 648, 315.

During the last 24 hours, a total of over 14,000 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to over 394,227. The death toll has reached at 18,655.

The number of active cases in the country is at 235,433. During the last 24 hours more than 242,000 samples have been tested and the cumulative number of tests reached to over 95 lakh.