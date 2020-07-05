Gulf country announces visa extension for expatriates

Giving a relief to expats, the Saudi Arabian government has decided to extend the visas of expats. The Saudi Arabian government has decided to extend the exit-return visa and visit visas for expatriates abroad for another three months for free. King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz issued instructions to relevant authorities for this.

According to the royal decree, visitors who have entered the Kingdom on visit visas before the suspension of international flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, will have their visas extended for three months. Also expatriates with a final exit visa will also have their visas extended for another three months.

The extension decision will be subject to continuous follow up when necessary.