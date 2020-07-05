Indian Air Force carry out military exercise at forward bases near Chinese border: Video

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted military exercises at the forward bases near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian Air Force has made it clear that the force is ready to take nay operations against the provocations by China.

The IAF has used its Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, MiG-29s and combat helicopters like Apaches to carry out military exercise. The IAF has also been using its transport aircraft like C-17s, C-130Js and IL-17s to transport troops and equipment to the forward areas.

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI fighter aircraft carrying out air operations at a forward airbase near India-China border. pic.twitter.com/Dmzp85hvCy — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Also pressed into action are IAF’s newly acquired Chinook helicopters which are carrying out regular sorties to transport army and ITBP troops to areas near the LAC.

“The Indian Air Force is fully prepared for operations and is ready to meet all challenges. Air power is a very powerful aspect of war-fighting and more relevant today”.