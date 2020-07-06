Actress Urvashi Rautela reveals why her boyfriend ‘does not exist’ : See Pics

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela says her boyfriend is like “February 30” in a hilarious new post on social media.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is seen dressed in a light pink sweatshirt and blue jeans. She completed her look by leaving her tresses open and sporting minimum make-up.

“My boyfriend is like the February 30th. He doesn’t exist,” she wrote alongside the image.

She added: “VIRGIN BHANUPRIYA premiers JULY 16th. Thanks a trillion guys for immense love for the trailer. I LOVE YOU.”