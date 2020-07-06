Coronavirus : Bride and groom found corona infected

New Delhi :Corona cases are increasing day by day. Everyday thousands of corona patients are being found. Even after this, the incident of negligence by people is constantly increasing. As of last month, more than 50 people have appeared in a wedding in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, but the situation is that 16 people were found to be corona infected. It also includes the groom. The groom’s grandfather also died after being corona positive. Among the other people who became Corona positive are the groom’s uncle-aunty. Something similar was seen in Karnal, Haryana. The wedding took place in a 5-star hotel here on June 29, in which more than 100 people attended. Now the bride-groom report itself has come positive. 6 family members also turned out to be Corona positive. Some relatives still have to undergo the corona test.

According to the information received, first Corona positive patient reached a private hospital in Karnal, after which the staff and doctors also became positive and now due to marriage, Corona cases have increased. People who attend this marriage and people who come in contact with them also increase their risk of getting infected. Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar said that after the first time a corona patient arrived at a private hospital in Corona, many hospital staff and doctors became positive. Now, due to marriage, the bride-groom and their many relatives in the same house have been found positive. There are a total of 405 cases in Karnal. Of these, 151 are active cases. The patients recovering are 246, while 8 people have died.