Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 croses 536,000 globally

A record number of new coronavirus caseswas reported globally Saturday, with the United States, Brazil and India showing the biggest increases, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Worldwide, cases rose by 212,326 in 24 hours, the data showed, breaking the previous record of 190,566, set on June 28.

As July Fourth celebrations got into full swing, in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 57,718 daily new cases and 661 deaths Saturday, taking the total to 2,789,678 cases and 129,305 deaths.

With 11,458 new cases of the virus reported Saturday, Florida shattered its single-day record for new coronavirus cases. It neared New York’s highest daily tally of 11,571, set in April, according to NBC Miami and the state Health Department.