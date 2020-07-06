Coronavirus : Former AIADMK minister tests positive for COVID19

Former Minister and Senior AIADMK leader B. Valarmathi on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus infection and has been admitted to a private hospital here for treatment, said an official.

Valarmathi is the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and AIADMK”s Literary Wing Secretary.

According to a hospital official, Valarmathi”s condition is stable.She is the sixth AIADMK leader to be infected with coronavirus.

Earlier, five lawmakers, including Higher Education Minister K. P.Anbalagan tested positive for the virus.