Coronavirus : Over 250 workers of Bajaj Auto factory test COVID19 positive

Corona exploded at Bajaj Auto’s plant in Valuj, Maharashtra. So far, more than 250 workers have been found infected. Two employees, who had hypertension and diabetes, died after being caught by Corona. More than 8000 employees work in this plant of Bajaj Auto. In the last week of last month, the number of corona patients in this plant was about 140, which has now crossed 250. After which there is a demand from the Auto Union to close the plant.

The union says that Corona cases are continuously coming out in this plant in Western Maharashtra but the management is continuously issuing orders to the employees. According to the union, the company has said in a letter sent to employees this week that those who will not come to work will not be paid. After this management order, employees are forced to come to the plant.

Thengde Bajirao, head of Bajaj Auto Workers Union, said that we have requested the company to close the plant for 10 to 15 days so that the corona link is broken but the company has currently refused to shut down the plant due to corona. The company has said that now it is necessary to make a habit of living with Corona.