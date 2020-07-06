Coronavirus : Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for Haj pilgrimage

Saudi authorities have set mandatory guidelines and health protocols that pilgrims need to follow while performing the rituals of this year’s Haj season.

The Kingdom’s National Centre for Disease Prevention and Control unveiled health a slew of protocols for the Haj season, as well as several general guidelines for health workers and practitioners regarding during the Haj season.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced that this year’s Haj season will be limited in the number of pilgrims and confined to Saudis and expatriate residents, to ensure the safety of pilgrims and prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said this year’s pilgrimage would be restricted to a very limited number of pilgrims of all nationalities who are already residing in the country, so that it does not exceed 10,000 pilgrims, while Umrah will remain suspended until further notice.

The move aims to ensure Haj is safely performed while abiding by all preventive measures to protect pilgrims and adhere strictly to the teachings of Islam in preserving our health and safety.

The new guidelines for Haj season are related to the use of residential buildings, food places, buses, and men’s barber shops, as well as with regard to Arafa and Muzdalifah, throwing stones (Jamarat), and prayers at the Grand Mosque of Mecca.

The general guidelines include the ban on entering the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit, starting from July 19, until August 2.

Pilgrims should not sharing personal tools and equipment such as protective equipment, communication devices, clothing, shaving products or towels.

Instructions included determining the number of people allowed to use elevators to ensure that the recommended social distancing is maintained, distributing hand sanitizers.

During congregational prayers, pilgrims must wear face masks, keep a safe distance and adhere to all protocols for mosques.