Globally, as many as 1,14,51,030 people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 534,313 fatalities so far. This announced by John Hopkins University, USA.

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit with 2,982,928 cases and 132,569 deaths, followed by Brazil 1,604,58 cases and 64,900 deaths and Russia reported 681,251 along with 10,161 deaths.