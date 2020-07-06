Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate rises to 60.86% in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus has improved in India. This was announced on Monday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The recovery rate has reached at 60.86%.

A total of 4, 24, 433 people affected by Coronavirus have recovered in the country so far. In the past 24 hours, 15,350 people recovered from COVID-19 .

A total of 24, 248 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 6,97, 413.

In a single day, 425 deaths were reported taking the nationwide toll to 19,693. Presently, the total number of active Corona cases in the country is 2,53,287.

A total of 3,46, 459 samples were tested for Coronavirus s in the country in the last 24 hours.So far 1,01,35, 525 tests have been conducted.