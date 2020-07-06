Woman poses for maternity photoshoot with 10,000 honeybees on baby bump : See Pics

A woman from Boerne, Texas left internet baffled as she posed with 10,000 bees sitting on her pregnant belly. The pictures of the pregnancy shoot went viral on social and received hilarious reactions from netizens.

Originally shared on Facebook, Bethany Karulak-Baker’s pictures showed her posing with thousands of honeybees around her baby bump. The mother-to-be is seen clad in a white bralette and a pair of trousers as she stands next to a box bee hive. The caption read: “Here are my maternity photos I promised to share. I wasn’t stung once. The queen is tethered to my belly inside of a cage. We just dumped the bees on me and they naturally began to beard. Don’t worry, this was approved by my doc. This is roughly 10k bees. Cheers, everyone!”

The queen is tethered to my belly inside of a cage. Poetry. pic.twitter.com/KyAJQLEza5 — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 3, 2020

The bizarre bee-themed pregnancy shoot went viral on the internet and netizens took to Twitter to react to it. A user wrote, “Exactly!!! This is the most foolish, nonsensical shit I’ve ever seen for a pregnancy photo shoot.”