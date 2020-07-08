COVID-19 positive cases rise to 7.42 lakh in India

India’s coronavirus count has reached 7.42 lakh. 22,752 fresh cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours has pushed the total cases in the country to 7,42,417 and the death count to 20,642, figures from the Union Health Ministry this morning show. 4,56,831 patients across the country have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 61.53 per cent.

India now trails only the United States and Brazil in the number of COVID-19 cases and it has recorded eight times as many cases as China, where the virus was first identified in late 2019. But its death rate per 10,000 people is still a low 0.15, compared with 3.97 in the United States and 6.65 in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.