42 people had died in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus. The health ministry in Saudi Arabia has also announced 3,036 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The total number of infections in Saudi has surged to 220,144. The ministry also reported 3,211 recoveries today, with total recoveries in the kingdom at 158,050. There are 2,263 cases in intensive care. The death toll has reached at 2,059.