445 new coronavirus has been reported in UAE. The Ministry of Health and Prevention has also announced 568 recoveries and 1 death. Thus the total coronavirus cases has reached at 53,045. The death toll has reached at 327. The total recoveries stand at 42,282.

Recovery rate in the UAE is now at 79.91%, up from 55% last month, while global average stood at 48%. More than 51,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country in the last 24 hours .