Covid-19 Updates: 1288 recoveries in UAE

532 new cases of coronavirus infection, along with 1,288 recoveries and 1 death was reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The ministry also informed that more than 49,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country.

After this the total number of coronavirus infection reported in UAE has rised to 53,577. The total recoveries stand at 43,570. The number of active cases under medical supervision is 9679. Death toll from the infection has reached at 328.

The recovery rate in UAE now stands at 81.32%.