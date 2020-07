3183 new coronavirus infection has been reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The ministry of health in the country also confirmed 41 deaths and 3,046 recoveries.

Thus the total infection tally in Saudi Arabia has reached at 223,327.Taking the death toll has rised to 2,100. The total number of recovered cases in Saudi surged to 161,096.

There are 60,131 active cases, including 2,225 critically ill patients who are under intensive care.