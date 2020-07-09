Covid-19 Updates: 7-day ‘complete lockdown’ announced

A ‘complete lockdown’ for next 7-days was announced in West Bengal by the state government as the number of coronavirus infection surges. The lockdown comes into place today, at 5 pm, and will be applicable for a period of 7 days, till July 16.

It has also been announced that the containment zones in the state will be clubbed with the buffer zones and a ‘broad-based’ containment zone will be created where the lockdown will be imposed. No lockdown will be imposed outside these containment zones.

As per government, all offices – government and private, all non-essential activities, congregations, transportation and all marketing, industrial and trading activities will be closed. Authorities will try to arrange for home delivery of essential commodities for residents in these containment zones