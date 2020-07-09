Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases in US sets new single-day record

The number of coronavirus cases in USA has sets a new single day record. The country has reported more than 59,000 new Covid-19 cases. This is the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day .

In addition to nearly 10,000 new cases in Florida, Texas reported over 9,000 cases and California reported more than 7,800 new infections. California and Texas also each reported a record one-day increase in deaths. It was the second day in a row that U.S. deaths climbed by more than 900 in a day, the highest levels seen since early June, according to the tally.

The previous U.S. record for new cases in a day was 56,818 last Friday. The United States has reported 3,159,414 cases and 134,867 deaths from the virus.The total recoveries stood at 1,392,808.