Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases passes 12 million

The number of coronavirus cases has passed 12 million globally. The total cases stood at 12,180,878. The total death toll due to the pandemic has reached at 552,394. Total recoveries has reached at 7,081,423 and the active cases stood at 4,547,061.

The first case was reported in China in early January and it took 149 days to hit 6 million cases. It has taken less than a third of that time – just 39 days – to double to 12 million cases.

The United States accounts for more than a quarter of both global cases and global fatalities . Brazil has more than 1.7 million cases and nearly 68,000 deaths.

The Americas account for more than half the world’s infections and almost half its deaths. Brazil and the United States account for around 45% of all new cases since the beginning of July.

India is the country with the third highest number of infections.