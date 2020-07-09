Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reached 62.08% in India

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has informed that the recovery rate from coronavirus infection in India has improved and reached at 62.08%.

As per the World Health Organization report, India has 538 cases per million in comparison to the global average of 1497.In terms of death, India registered 15 deaths per million compared to the global average of 69.3.

The total coronavirus infection tally in India has reached at 767,296. In this 269,789 are active cases under treatment. The total recoveries has reached at 476,378. The death toll stands at 21129.

10,740,832 Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country.

Health Ministry also reiterated that there is no community transmission in India. It said, localized outbreak happened in few geographical area and 49 districts alone constitute 80% of the caseload.