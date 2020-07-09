Madurai restaurants eatable ‘parotta Mask’,becomes an instant hit

The Temple City restaurant situated in Madurai started pulling masses all of a sudden with its intuitive ‘Corona-Menu’. The hotel now is famous for its parotta Mask, Corona Dosa and Corona Vada.

But the parotta Mask here is the most famous and is complete with its frills of laced bread resembling just like a mask. The ‘mask’ also has two fasteners to put it in place around the face. The parotta mask is priced at 50 rupees each and the management claims the move is also their attempt to rise the publics Covid protocol awareness in the city which saw a steep increase in Covid cases.