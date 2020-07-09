Tech-Entrepreneur gets death threat from radical Islamists for supporting homosexuality

A renowned tech-entrepreneur in Bangladesh has been receiving death threats from radical Islamists for supporting homosexuality. Ayman Sadiq, the owner of Bangladesh’s biggest online educational platform ’10 Minute School’ has received death threats.

As per reports, Ayman Sadiq has shared a post on social media supporting a former employee of his company who is a homosexual. After this Sadiq started receiving threats. Some of those threats were direct death threats, while others called on Bangladeshis to boycott the 10 Minute School.

Sadiq is a recipient of many international awards including the Queen’s Young Leaders Award in 2018, and his e-learning platform is supported by the Bangladesh government and some of the biggest corporates.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has started an investigation into the death threats. Police believe the death threats could have been issued by the proscribed Ansar Al Islam, a new Islamist terror group.