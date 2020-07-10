Covid-19 Updates: 51 deaths reported in Saudi Arabia

51 more people had died in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus infection. This was announced by the Health ministry in the country. The ministry also announced 3,159 new cases and 1,930 recoveries.

The highest of the new cases were recorded in Riyadh with 296 infections followed by Al Hafouf with 249, Jeddah with 209 and Al Mobarraz with 196 new cases. Dammam recorded 158 new cases while Taif reported 139 new infections and Madinah 134 new cases.

The total coronavirus infection in the country has rised to 226,486. The death toll has reached at 2100. The total number of recoveries surged to 163,026.

There are currently 61,309 active cases in the Kingdom, including 2,220 critical patients.