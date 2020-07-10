DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 597 coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

Jul 10, 2020, 11:33 pm IST

597 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bahrain. The Ministry of Health has also announced 447 recoveries too. The newly diagnosed cases include 313 expatriate workers.

Thus the total infection tally in the country has rised to 31,528.The total recoveries rised to 26,520. The death toll is at 103 as no more deaths due to coronavirus were reported.

There are currently 54 cases in a critical condition, and 82 cases receiving treatment. 4,851 cases are stable out of a total of 4,905 active cases. 9,466 new COVID-19 tests has been done in the past 24 hours.

