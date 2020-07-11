Airline announces flights to Dubai

The national air carrier of Philippines, Cebu Pacific has announced resuming passenger flight service to Dubai.

Cebu Pacific will resume its flights from Manila to Dubai (5J 18) every Sunday at 6:55 pm (Philippine Standard Time), and Dubai to Manila (5J 19) every Monday at 3:30 am (UAE Standard Time), beginning July 12, 2020.

All passengers must also register on the Covid-19 DXB app beforehand. UAE residence visa-holders, meanwhile, will also need return approvals from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in order to enter Dubai. Upon arrival, all passengers need to undergo Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at Dubai Airports.