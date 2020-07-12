Congress may lose Rajasthan to BJP: Sachin Pilot and 25 MLAs in Delhi

Giving a shock to Congress leadership, the deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot and 25 MLAs had reached Delhi. It is said that the MLAs would join BJP. Sachin Pilot has sought time for a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

It is believed that the Congress led Rajasthan government may go the Madhya Pradesh way as the infighting between Congress leaders continue. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called for a meeting of Cabinet Ministers at his residence and asked all Congress MLAs to write a letter in his support.

Following the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister. Eventually, Gehlot was made the CM, and Pilot was sidelined. The divide between the two factions, within the State government, seemed to have widened over time.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading, Gehlot said, “I have tried to take everyone aboard in this fight against the Coronavirus. However, BJP leaders have crossed all levels of inhumanity. While we are proactively trying to save lives and means of livelihood, they are trying to destabilise the government.”