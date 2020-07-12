Pakistan’s Covid score reaches 248,8772, Death toll crosses 5K

Pakistan’s Covid-19 patient score has reached 248,872 with a sharp jump of 2,521 new patients in the last 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 5,197 with 74 deaths yesterday-the health ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said that the coronavirus recoveries were increasing in the country as about 63 per cent of the total infected patients have recovered so far.Giving an air of relief the number of recovered people reached 156,700.

The ministry said that 2,521 new cases surfaced during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 248,872.Maximum 103,836 cases were detected in Sindh, 86,556 in Punjab, 30,078 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,023 in Islamabad, 11,157 in Balochistan, 1,658 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,564 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.