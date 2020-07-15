35-year-old social media influencer marries her 20-year-old stepson

A 35-year-old Russian social media influencer, who had gone viral last month for posting that she had entered into a relationship with her 20-year-old stepson, has now revealed that they have officially tied the knot and are expecting a baby.

The couple, Marina Balmasheva and Vladimir Shavyrin, live in the western Russian region of Krasnodar Krai.

The pair were officially registered as man and wife at the local registry last week.

Photos of the wedding were shared by Marina on her Instagram page, which has a following of almost 5 lakh followers.

The couple admitted that they were no longer on talking terms with Vladimir’s father, her ex-husband.

Social media had gone afire when Marina had broken the news of their relationship and their decision to get married. She received a backlash after she shared photo with Vladimir from 13 years ago, when he was aged 7.

“I think he does not like what we have done,” Marina was quoted as saying by the Newsflash website.

Marina lived with her husband Alexey, Vladimir’s biological father from his previous marriage, for over a decade before they divorced.