Airstrike : Over 15 Taliban terrorists killed

At least 15 Taliban terrorists were killed and 10 others injured in an airstrike by the Afghan air forces in Kandahar province, local police said on Wednesday.

“Last night, Taliban terrorists attacked security checkpoints in Sra Baghal area of Maiwand district. Afghan forces launched an airstrike killing 15 terrorists and injuring ten others,” Kandahar police spokesperson Jamal Nasir Barakzai said.

According to him, three police officers were killed and four others were injured in clashes with Taliban terrorists.