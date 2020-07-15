Covid-19 Update: Lockdown extended

West Bengal state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown imposed in the containment zones in the state has been extended till July 19.

Special attention will be paid to enforcement of lockdown in containment zones in Kolkata and five north Bengal urban hotspots.

Lockdown imposed in containment zones of West Bengal extended till 19th July 2020, in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/zHS0IWiMQs — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

According to a notification by the Home Department, the rigorous containment in these areas would be extended from July 15 to July 19. These zones are located in and around Kolkata, besides Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Siliguri.