DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Update: Lockdown extended

Jul 15, 2020, 04:06 pm IST

West Bengal state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown imposed in the containment zones in the state has been extended till July 19.

Special attention will be paid to enforcement of lockdown in containment zones in Kolkata and five north Bengal urban hotspots.

According to a notification by the Home Department, the rigorous containment in these areas would be extended from July 15 to July 19. These zones are located in and around Kolkata, besides Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Siliguri.

