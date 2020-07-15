Raksha Bandhan 2020 : “Cows are our sisters and deserve protection”,says PETA India

Animal rights advocacy group PETA has clarified that their Raksha Bandhan campaign in Ahmedabad featuring a cow urging people to give up leather for Rakhi drew ire that cows, too, deserve protection. On Wednesday, netizens shared an image of PETA campaign from Gujarat which had an image of a cow with a caption that urged people to give up leather to protect the cows.

Radhika Suryavanshi, Campaigns Coordinator, PETA India said that “Raksha Bandhan is a time for protecting our sisters, and cows are our sisters under the skin. Like us, they are made of blood, flesh and bone and want to live. The idea is to protect cows everyday and Raksha Bandhan is a great day to pledge to be lifelong leather-free.”

On the social media outrage directed towards the campaign, Suryavanshi said that more than the campaign, what is offensive is that cows and buffaloes are crammed onto vehicles in such high numbers that their bones snap or they suffocate. “Those who survive have their throats slit with dull knives in front of their companions. We need to direct our outrage towards this violence instead of directing it towards PETA when we are trying to save cows only supports the abusers,” she said.