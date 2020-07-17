India moves higher in ‘Global Manufacturing Risk Index’: Ranks 3rd in global manufacturing locations

A report published by an international rating agency has confirmed that India has moved up in ‘Global Manufacturing Risk Index’. International property consultant Cushman & Wakefield has revelaed this.

As per reports, India ranks third in the list of most-suitable locations for global manufacturing among 48 countries in terms of cost competitiveness and operating conditions. China and the US retain the top two positions, while India has moved one place higher to rank third in the Global Manufacturing Risk Index (MRI) report published by Cushman & Wakefield.

In its annual ranking of the most suitable locations for global manufacturing among 48 countries in Europe, Americas and the Asia-Pacific, the consultant said India is in top-3 countries this year and an upcoming manufacturing hub globally from an operating conditions and cost-competitiveness perspective.

In cost scenario, India is at 3rd position after China and Vietnam. However, India ranks 30th in risk scenario. Countries that present lower levels of political and economic risks are ranked higher.