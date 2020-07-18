Pharmacist arrested for stockpiling Remdivisir injections and Fabiflu

Police arrested two pharmacy owners from Hyderabad for hiding the stock of Remdesivir injection and Fabiflu used for the treatment of Covid-19.The stockpiling was intended to create a shortage in the open market to raise the price of medicines.

The arrests are part of a crackdown by the city’s North Zone Task Force against people trying to profit from the Covid-19 pandemic.Pharmacists Sunil Agarwal (38) of Sonu Medical and Sonu Agarwal (35) of Sonu Pharmacy were arrested in simultaneous raids conducted in the Chilkalguda and Ramgopalpet police station precincts.

Deputy commissioner of police P. Radhakishan Rao of the Commissioner’s Task Force said the two men were procuring remdesivir injections and Fabiflu 200 mg tablets from the Hetero Drugs Ltd factory at Sangareddy and selling it at very high prices without any doctor’s prescription.

The raid operation was conducted simultaneously on the two pharmacies after North zone police were informed by an insider source.